The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon homicide at Seasons Park, located at 5245 Harris Road.
According to a BPD news release, officers responded to the park at 3:40 p.m. regarding a possible shooting and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, BPD said. His identity was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time, BPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kyle Ursery at 326-3871 or BPD at 327-7111.