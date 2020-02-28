The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred early Friday morning in the 3700 block of Pacino Court.
Around 2:10 a.m., BPD officers responded to a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the front of a residence, according to BPD. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, BPD said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.