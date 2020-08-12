The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the 2700 block of South Real Road.
At 11:27 p.m. Sunday, BPD officers were dispatched and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. Hall Ambulance and Bakersfield Fire Department personnel determined the pedestrian was suffering from major injuries and took her to a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to have contributed to this collision; however, the investigation is continuing.
The woman died Tuesday and her identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County coroner’s office. This is the 22nd fatal collision within the city of Bakersfield this year, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
