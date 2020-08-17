The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal Sunday night shooting in the 200 block of Eye Street.
At about 11:40 p.m., BPD officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and the victim died at the scene, according to BPD. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim will be released later by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective O’Nesky at 326-3275 or BPD at 327-7111.
