The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near east 3rd and Whitlock streets.
At about 8:23 p.m., BPD officers reported to a possible shooting victim down in the road, according to a BPD news release. Officers found a man on Whitlock Street, dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.
