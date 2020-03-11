The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Brundage Lane and H Street.
At about 12:04 a.m., BPD officers were dispatched to the shooting location and found the victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a BPD news release.
BPD investigators have assumed the investigation and the identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111.
