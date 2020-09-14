The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning at Beale Park.
At 8 a.m. officers were dispatched to shots fired at the park, located in the 500 block of Oleander Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man who had succumbed to a gunshot injury, according to BPD Sgt. Robert Pair, the department's public information officer.
Homicide detectives assumed the investigation.
No arrests have been made regarding the incident and there was no suspect information as of Monday afternoon, Pair said.
