The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the Monday evening homicide of a 15-year-old boy in the 700 block of East 11th Street.
At about 6:20 p.m., BPD responded to the area regarding a ShotSpotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy suffering from major injuries due to gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving efforts and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to BPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said there is no suspect information.Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Chad Garrett at 326-3504 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.