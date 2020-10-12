The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic accident Monday afternoon at Cottonwood Road and East Panama Lane.
At 3:25 p.m. BPD responded to a major injury collision involving a compact sedan and a box truck. A woman who was one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene, BPD said in a news release.
The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, BPD said. The woman’s identity was not immediately available.
BPD said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the sedan lost control of her car and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic, colliding with the box truck.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.