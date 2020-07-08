The Bakersfield Police Department discovered a woman involved in an apparent fatal assault Wednesday in the 1300 block of Chester Place.
Officers were conducting a welfare check just after 6:30 a.m. when they discovered the victim. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s office.
Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation and no arrests have been made, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Hernandez at 326-3501 or BPD at 327-7111.
