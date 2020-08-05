The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide Tuesday night in the 1000 block of M Street.
Following a ShotSpotter activation report of shots fired in the area, officers located two men with gunshot wounds in the roadway. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a local hospital where he later died, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Robert Robles at 326-3953 or BPD at 327-7111.
