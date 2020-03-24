The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two men dead in the 4800 block of Cottonwood Road.
The victims were described as two black men, 29 and 35 years old, according to BPD.
Around 8:05 p.m., BPD officers were dispatched for a report of a victim of a shooting. As officers were responding, a vehicle was observed driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Cottonwood Road, according to BPD. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered a shooting victim inside being transported to the hospital, who was later pronounced dead.
Other officers responding to the scene located a second victim in a field east of the intersection of East Pacheco and Cottonwood roads, according to BPD. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident appears to be gang-related, BPD said in a release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the BPD at 327-7111.
