The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a juvenile corrections officer for allegedly having inappropriate physical contact with a juvenile.
According to a search warrant, Kern County Probation Officer Armando Pena is suspected of statutory rape in connection with human trafficking after a 17-year-old girl in custody at Juvenile Hall reported claims of sexual battery in February.
The girl told investigators that she has been the victim of human trafficking since she’s been in custody at Juvenile Hall and identified Christopher Nelson and Robert Castillo as her pimps, according to court documents.
According to BPD, Nelson has been investigated in the past in connection with human trafficking.
On Feb. 26, the girl said she recognized Pena as a client that had paid her pimps to have sex with her. In her previous interactions with him, the girl told investigators that he identified himself as “Carlos.”
According to the search warrant, the teen told BPD that Pena had made arrangements for sex acts through Nelson using an app called Text Now. The department filed a search warrant last month to obtain Pena’s phone to search for messages and other data.
The teen told investigators that she first had sex with Pena in January 2018, after which he would visit her two or three times a week.
Over the course of a year, the victim told investigators she had sex with Pena more than 100 times, the search warrant says.
These meet-ups did not take place at the Juvenile Hall facility, but rather at various motels around Bakersfield or in vehicles, according to the search warrant.
“The investigation is not related to the Juvenile Hall facility, but one of their employees,” BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said.
The teen identified the vehicles as being a white truck and a gray sedan. When BPD checked Pena’s vehicle records, they found a 2003 white GM Sonoma, which matched the victim’s description. BPD said the girl was also able to identify Pena through a picture lineup.
McCauley said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
This story will be updated if more information is made available.
(2) comments
1. Investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made? Why not? It seems they already have more than enough proof that the probation officer was taking advantage of his authority.
2. What does it mean that the Juvenile Hall is not considered responsible? Just their employee. What a piece of work Bakersfield and Kern County legal system is.
It’s inexcusable to prey on children. The correctional officer deserves whatever he gets.
