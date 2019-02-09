The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the cause of a 2’ by 2’ sinkhole in northeast Bakersfield on Saturday.
The department said at around 1:15 p.m., officers were sent out to the area of Columbus and Haley streets after getting a report of a sinkhole in the northeast area of the intersection. When they arrived, officers blocked off several lanes for safety reasons.
As of Saturday afternoon, the city was still in the process of making repairs and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.
