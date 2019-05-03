The Bakersfield Police Department received an anonymous allegation in 2002 of inappropriate contact by Monsignor Craig Harrison with a group of teen juveniles but determined the claims to be unfounded, the department said Friday in a news release.
Allegations of inappropriate contact between Harrison, the popular Bakersfield priest who is now facing new accusations, and several juveniles was reported to the BPD in April 2002 by a third-party, records show.
No one named in the 2002 letter could corroborate any of the allegations at the time, BPD said.
“Detectives determined these allegations to have been unfounded and the case was closed in May 2002,” the department said.
(3) comments
To clarify, the email notice I received says he was cleared a second time. That’s not what the story says.
Doesn’t sound like a reinvestigation as the headline seems to infer but rather a review of the documentation already on file. Headline seems to be misleading. Certainly not judging but I think that the headline seems to infer a new investigation.
Those who rushed to judgement hardest hit.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.