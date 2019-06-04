A man was detained for making some kind of threat involving UEI College.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2 p.m., officers were sent out to the college, located at 3737 Rosedale Highway, after officials contacted police about the threat.
When officers arrived, they contacted a student suspected of making the threats and he was subsequently detained. It is unclear whether the person was arrested. No additional information was immediately available.
