The Bakersfield Police Department conducted an extra patrol Saturday at the Cars and Coffee event due to reports of reckless driving and street racing within the parking lot.
BPD officers responded to BLVD at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. and impounded one vehicle on suspicion of reckless driving, according to a BPD news release.
BPD will continue to monitor these events to help ensure the safety of the public, the release said.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111.
