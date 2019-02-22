The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the body of a man who was found in a bathroom at Belle Terrace Park on Wednesday.
The department said the body has been identified as 28-year-old Manpreet Singh Gill. Officers were called to the park, located at 1101 E. Belle Terrace, at around 9:50 a.m. after someone found the body in the bathroom.
Gill was found with several stab wounds and the department is pursuing the case as a homicide.
BPD said it has not found any evidence that this was a hate crime.
