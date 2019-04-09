The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle on April 4.
The department said 37-year-old Luiz Gransisco-Adame was hit at around 2;39 a.m. on Ming Avenue west of East Pinon Springs Circle. He sustained major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. He died from his injuries later that day.
