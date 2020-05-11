David Campos has been identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting last week near east 3rd and Whitlock streets, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Just after 8:20 p.m. on May 7, officers reported to a shooting victim down in the road, according to a BPD news release. They found Jessie Anthony Alvarez on Whitlock Street, dead from a gunshot wound.
Campos, 28, has brown hair and brown eyes according to BPD. He stands about 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.
