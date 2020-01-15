The Bakersfield Police Department will be hosting a virtual community forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. as well as an in-person forum on Jan. 21 to discuss illegal street racing.
The virtual forum will be streamed live through Facebook Live and Instagram Live. BPD will be taking questions from participants following their opening statements, the department said.
The in-person forum will take place at Independence High School from 6 to 7 p.m. This forum will be focused on illegal street racing in the southwest area of Bakersfield, according to BPD.
BPD said future meetings will be announced at a later time.
