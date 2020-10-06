The Bakersfield Police Department will host a drug take back event on Oct. 24 with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration at Kaiser Permanente at 3501 Stockdale Highway.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., BPD will accept pills and patches anonymously and for free, according to BPD. Liquids or needles will not be accepted at the site.
Last fall, individuals turned in 1,368 pounds of prescription drugs, according to BPD. Overall, in its 18 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds — about 5,900 tons — of pills.
"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” BPD said in a news release. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the take back day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.