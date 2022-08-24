BPD holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint Friday night

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that will start Friday night and continue until Saturday morning.
The checkpoint is expected to go from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. the next morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that will start Friday night and continue until Saturday morning.
The checkpoint is expected to go from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. the next morning.
"Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists only momentarily," according to the news release. "When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes."
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 277,577
Deaths: 2,518
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 268,214
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.44
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.32
Updated: 8/23/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.