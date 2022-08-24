 Skip to main content
BPD holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint Friday night

DUI checkpoint (copy)

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a Kern Avoid DUI checkpoint on California Avenue in Bakersfield in this Californian photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that will start Friday night and continue until Saturday morning.

The checkpoint is expected to go from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. the next morning.

