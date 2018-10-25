UPDATE: The girl was found at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. She was unarmed and returned home.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.
The department said Makailah Woods was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Texas Street wearing a blue shirt with a heart logo, peach sweater, light-blue shorts and carrying a rose-colored backpack.
Woods is being described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
