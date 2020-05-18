The Bakersfield Police Department made 24 street racing-related traffic stops, gave 13 citations, and impounded five vehicles throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
BPD responded to the the calls from 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to a news release. The enforcement effort was a part of BPD’s recent crackdown on illegal street racing locally.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.