The Bakersfield Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 19-02 graduated 15 new members of the Bakersfield Police Department Thursday.
The graduates, who were sworn in as law enforcement officers, will now move on to a three week mini-academy followed by a 17-week field officer training program, according to a news release from BPD.
“You are entering the most noble of professions. I am proud to be a Bakersfield Police Officer. We have seen how the actions of a single police officer can impact an individual, a community and a country,” BPD Chief of Police Greg Terry said in a message to the officers. "You must be centered on what is important. Service, justice, and fundamental fairness must guide your actions. Ask yourself, will what I am about to do or say make my community a safer, stronger place for everyone?”
