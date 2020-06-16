A follow-up investigation into a June 3 hit-and-run collision in the 900 block of East Brundage Lane has revealed an updated suspect vehicle description.
The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle is a 2011 to 2015 Silver or Gray KIA Optima, missing a passenger side mirror and with a license plate possibly ending in “657,” according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The victim in the incident remains hospitalized and in critical condition, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
