BPD extradites suspect in ongoing sexual assault investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers extradited a man in Las Vegas whom they identified as a suspect in several sexual allegations in Kern County involving children.
Wayne Ratliff Jr., 22, was taken into custody March 31 in Las Vegas through a joint effort by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Bakersfield Police Department.
He was arrested for an outstanding warrant on suspicion of possession of an assault rifle and gang participation.
Ratliff was also identified as the suspect in several sex offenses involving juveniles being investigated by the BPD, according to a news release from the agency.
After being interviewed, Ratliff was additionally charged with suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and other sex crimes.
This investigation stemmed from several reports that Ratliff distributed child pornography on social media, the release stated. The investigation resulted in five victims being identified.
“It is believed, based on video evidence discovered during the investigation, that there are additional female victims of Ratliff, believed to be (ages) 14-17 at the time of the offenses,” according to the statement.
Those victims have yet to be identified or come forward. Anyone with information regarding those offenses can contact Detective Ott at 661-326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.