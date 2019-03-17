The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI/driver's license checkpoint between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue, according to a press release.
During the checkpoint:
- 1,753 vehicles were screened by officers
- Eight drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed
- Seven motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license
No drivers were arrested for being on the influence of alcohol.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the BPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.