A woman lost control of her vehicle Monday night in the 500 block of Union Avenue, hit a pedestrian who was standing in the median and then crashed into a business, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Tuesday.
The pedestrian suffered major injuries in the 7:47 p.m. incident and died, BPD said in a news release. He was later identified by the coroner's office as Ricky Ricardo Tappin, 67, of Bakersfield.
The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, BPD said. While speed is a contributing factor in the incident, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
This is the 27th fatal motor vehicle collision this year within BPD jurisdiction.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.