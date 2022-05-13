BPD: Driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash early Friday morning, according to a BPD release.
Around 12:26 a.m., BPD officers saw a BMW being driven recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, according to a BPD news release.
After they lost sight of the vehicle, they learned it had been involved in a collision with a Toyota Camry at White Lane and Hughes Lane.
The man driving the Camry sustained major injuries from the collision and ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the BMW, Christian Valencia, 25, of Arvin, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
A subsequent BPD investigation resulted in Valencia’s arrest charges, which will be booked after he’s released from the hospital, according to a BPD release.
The identity of the Camry driver has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.