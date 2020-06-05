The Bakersfield Police Department has dispelled rumors of looting and threats of looting after responding to the seventh night of protests locally in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
BPD said in a news release that rumors have been spread on social media claiming to provide warnings of looting, threats or a request by police for businesses to close their doors. None of these rumors has turned out to be true in Bakersfield, according to BPD.
“While there have been a few instances of business burglaries committed by organized groups, a number of arrests have been made,” BPD said in its news release. “There have been no further incidents. There is no information connecting these thefts to any local protests.”
On Thursday evening, about 100 people gathered at the front of BPD headquarters in demonstrations that lasted about five hours. Some marching protesters obstructed downtown traffic for a short period, but it concluded peacefully, according to BPD.
“The majority of the demonstrators obeyed the law and peacefully dispersed at the conclusion of the event,” BPD said in the news release.
There were also two additional gatherings at the 1300 block of Buena Vista Road and the other event was at the Mesa Verde Facility at 425 Golden State Hwy. These demonstrations were without incident, BPD said.
“The Bakersfield Police Department will only ask businesses to close if there is a known imminent threat,” BPD said in a release. “We will make such requests by a visit from a uniformed police officer whenever possible.”
BPD encourages people to not trust rumors spread through social media and to not repost it.
“If you receive a phone call purporting to be the police asking for a shutdown, please verify the information with us by calling 327-7111,” BPD said.
