Despite the myriad of ways COVID-19 has impacted everyday life, March crime rates remained consistent in Bakersfield when compared to years passed, according to Bakersfield Police Department Spokesman Nathan McCauley.
“At some points I was starting to think there was an increase in crime, but I’d look back to our numbers from March 2019 and they’re pretty consistent across the board,” McCauley said.
BPD’s crime rates did increase compared to February, although that's an annual trend according to McCauley. He said the typical crime uptick in March can be attributed to things such as spring break.
BPD’s calls for service decreased notably last month, however. McCauley said the department observed 575 to 600 per day in March, compared to about 700 per day in years past.
When asked about certain crimes such as domestic violence and other types of abuse, McCauley said those rates have also remained consistent. According to the Associated Press, activists brace for a possible “explosive cocktail” in regards to people being quarantined in abusive situations.
“The numbers for (all types of abuse calls) are being monitored very closely,” McCauley said.
He also addressed various rumors on social media regarding coronavirus-related scams, and targeted robberies in grocery store parking lots, and said that there haven’t been any reports about such incidents locally.
“We were seeing a lot of rumors on social media the first week (the coronavirus began impacting the area), but they’ve significantly gone down since,” McCauley said. “(BPD) tries to post different scams that are happening nationally (to social media) but we haven’t seen any happening locally.”
The California Highway Patrol said March brought an increase in speeding violations on the state’s roads and freeways, according to CHP Public Information Officer Roberto Rodriguez. He believes the overall decrease in traffic has led to an increase in speeding.
“I’m constantly telling people to slow down out there,” Rodriguez said. “There’s less traffic, but that doesn’t give you a license to speed.”
When reached Friday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide March crime statistics. A KCSO spokesperson said they expect those figures to be ready early next week.
