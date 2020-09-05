A man fell off his bicycle Saturday, struck his head on the pavement and later died at a hospital, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the 7900 block of White Lane to check the welfare of a man on a bike. Within a minute of finding him, for unknown reasons, he fell, the BPD said.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. He was found with a small amount of suspected illegal narcotics, and police said drug use appears to be a contributing factor to his death.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.