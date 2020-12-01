The Bakersfield Police Department says it has connected one man to three bank robberies that occurred last week.
Fernando Franco, 36, has been arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of three counts of robbery.
Police say they were able to link Franco to the robberies of Citibank on Oswell Street and Wells Fargo on California Ave. that took place on Nov. 25.
A police report says Franco was arrested after he presented a note to a teller at Bank of America on California Avenue claiming to be armed and demanding money. When he tried to flee, police say a security guard apprehended Franco, and transferred him into police custody.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact Det. John Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.