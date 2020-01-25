The Bakersfield Police Department conducted operations on Friday night to disrupt street racing throughout Bakersfield.
The operation took place between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to BPD. 12 traffic stops were conducted, 11 citations were issued and one car was impounded for expired registration.
Additional street racing enforcement operations are planned for the next several weeks, according to BPD.
