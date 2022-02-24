BPD conducting DUI, driver's license checkpoint Friday night

The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint starting Friday night and ending early Saturday morning, according to a BPD news release.
The eight-hour checkpoint is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed location in the city.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, as well.
When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes, according to officials.