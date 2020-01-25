The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday in the 1000 block of Calloway Drive.
Between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight, 1,454 vehicles were screened by officers, according to BPD. Four drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level, one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, four drivers were cited for driving unlicensed and six drivers were found to be driving on suspended licenses.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided to the BPD Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to BPD.
