The Bakersfield Police Department announced it assisted the Fairfield Police Department with the Monday apprehension of a suspect wanted for murder in Fairfield’s jurisdiction.
Mario Zawaideh, 21, was taken into custody without incident and booked into Kern County Jail pursuant to the arrest warrant from Fairfield on suspicion of murder and gang participation.
The Fairfield Police Department had developed information that the suspect had fled to Bakersfield, according to BPD. At about 4:30 p.m., officers located Zawaideh in the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
