BPD, CHP take part in street-racing operation

Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol officers arrested four, impounded 13 vehicles and issued 39 citations as part of a joint crackdown on street racing.
The operation began 6:30 p.m. Saturday and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday.
The actions were in response to a number of recent street-racing collisions that have resulted in serious injuries and death, according to a BPD news release. Two of the arrests were suspicion of driving under the influence, the release added.
“This zero-tolerance enforcement operation was conducted to target offenses related to illegal ‘street racing,’ which have been occurring in our community placing our citizens at risk,” according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111