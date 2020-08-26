The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol have once again teamed up to combat illegal street racing throughout Bakersfield.
The two agencies combined forces this past weekend with 20 to 25 officers. The efforts resulted in numerous arrests, more than two dozen vehicle impounds, seized stolen firearms and more. This is the second time in 2020 the two agencies have joined forces on the issue, according to CHP Officer Roberto Rodriguez, public information officer for the department.
“We feel the more agencies we get together and partner up provides more resources so we can make an impact on stopping illegal street racing and keeping the community safe,” Rodriguez said.
He said the two agencies will likely work together again this weekend on street racing enforcement. Rodriguez also said that CHP has made their aircrafts available for enforcement.
“Once they realize that we’ve kind of saturated the county and the city, they’ll usually head home and call it quits,” Rodriguez said.
However, not all participants consider themselves street racers and can even take offense being labeled as such, according to BPD Sgt. Robert Pair.
“Some of the groups don’t identify with street racers. (Other drivers are a part of) takeover groups, which means they take over locations and just do burnouts,” said Pair, public information officer for BPD. “It’s still considered reckless driving because you’re losing control of the vehicle in a burnout.”
He said these groups will “take over” an area and seal off access to outside motorists while performing burnouts. While takeover targets typically include commercial parking lots — such as an old Kmart in southwest Bakersfield — they will sometimes infiltrate entire residential blocks.
Sgt. Kenneth Sporer, the head of BPD’s traffic division, said that two weekends ago a shutdown group closed off the intersection of a residential area near Bakersfield College. Sporer said an officer was struck in the head with a glass bottle during enforcement that evening.
“As far as safety goes, it’s (similarly dangerous) whether it's a parking lot or in a neighborhood,” Sporer said. “Their activities are putting other patrons and spectators at risk and then people living in that neighborhood can’t go to the store, people can’t get gas or fast food because the roads are illegally blocked off.”
During last weekend’s enforcement, there were three stolen cars recovered, two stolen firearms seized, one DUI arrest, an arrest of a felon in possession of illegal narcotics and ammunition, and the arrest of a suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant for statutory rape.
Pair said he doesn’t believe the activities at the street racing gatherings are any different than before, rather law enforcement now has the personnel numbers to crack down on them.
“If pleading to (illegal street racers’) altruism doesn't work, we always have the tried and true method of law enforcement,” Pair said.
Even with the help from CHP, law enforcement has its work cut out during weekend enforcement. Sporer said weekend crowds can draw as many as 300 to 400 cars, sometimes moving in large groups.
Regardless, he said enforcement efforts will continue.
“We’re not looking to shrink it down, we’re looking to stop it," Sporer said of street racing activity.
“They need to get this out of their system. They’re putting people in danger, not only themselves, but strangers as well.”
