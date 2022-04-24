BPD, CHP partner for street-racing enforcement operation

The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint street-racing enforcement operation in the Bakersfield area that started at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and ended around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrested two on suspicion of DUI and four others on suspicion of reckless driving, in addition to impounding 10 vehicles and issuing 29 citations during the operation, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving can contact the BPD at 327-7111.