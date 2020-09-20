A joint street racing enforcement operation held by the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol Saturday night into Sunday morning yielded arrests and citations.
The operation was held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There were three arrests, one of a DUI driver. Officers issued 27 citations and 12 vehicles were impounded, the departments said.
Police ask that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call BPD at 327-7111.
