The Bakersfield Police Department said 31-year-old Michael Aguirre and his two children have been located.
The department said Aguirre was arrested in Los Angeles and will soon be retrieved by BPD officers and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of domestic assault, kidnapping, making criminal threats and false imprisonment. The children — Miliana, 8, and Daniel, 4 — were recovered unharmed.
The department didn't provide any details on how Aguirre and the children were located.
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning on behalf of BPD.
Prior to arrest, the children had last been seen with their father on Tuesday in Marina Del Rey at around 5:45 p.m., CHP said. There are no known associated vehicles.
BPD said Aguirre was involved in a domestic assault incident on April 22 at a hotel in the 3600 block of Wible Road. Aguirre took the children’s mother, who hasn’t been identified, and the children in a vehicle to various places around town before leaving to Valencia.
The department said on Tuesday they departed for Santa Monica. However, they stopped in Marina Del Rey near Glen Alla Park, where he left behind the mother and vehicle and fled with the children on foot.
The mother returned to Bakersfield and told officers about the incident, BPD said.
