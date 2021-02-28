A Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint held in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway Saturday night led to two DUI arrests, numerous citations and the discovery of a concealed illegal handgun that had an obliterated serial number.
Held between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, 559 vehicles were screened.
Twelve people were cited for driving while unlicensed, and 11 were cited for driving on a suspended license, a BPD news release said. Twenty-four vehicles were seized; of those, 18 were impounded and six were released to licensed drivers.
Checkpoint funding comes through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.