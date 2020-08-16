One driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, 10 were cited for driving while unlicensed and one person was found to driving on a suspended license during a Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint.
Officers screened 231 vehicles during the DUI and driver's license checkpoint from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bernard Street, a BPD news release said.
Police urge the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.
Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
