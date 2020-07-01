Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Chief Joe Mullins has been placed on paid administrative leave following an internal complaint regarding "workplace violence" and a request for criminal and administrative investigations by a BPD employee, according to Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.
The initial complaint came to Terry's attention last week and requests for the investigation came Tuesday, Terry said in an interview with The Californian. A criminal investigation will be conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and an administrative investigation will be conducted by a private entity outside Kern County.
“When we receive a complaint from either internally or from a member of the public, we are committed to investigating them thoroughly and objectively,” Terry said.
The first complaint was from an anonymous third party and addressed various "workplace issues," Terry said. He wouldn't discuss details because he doesn't know the facts of the investigation at the moment.
"I don't have a lot of the specific facts so I don't want to do anything to compromise the investigation," Terry said.
Terry described having KCSO conducting a criminal investigation as a "unique circumstance."
"When there are potentially conflicts (of interest within BPD) we had to ensure the integrity of the investigation," Terry said.
As law enforcement has faced increased scrutiny both locally and nationally for their practices, and amid a global pandemic, Terry said there was "no question" this was a difficult time for BPD.
Mullins was appointed assistant chief in April when Terry was selected as new chief. An interim assistant chief has yet to be named, Terry said.
