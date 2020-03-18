The Bakersfield Police Department announced that Interim Police Chief Greg Terry has assembled a COVID-19 resource team at the department.
The COVID-19 resource team will gather and analyze medically supported information, distribute relevant information throughout the department, develop training for employees, and network with other local public health and public safety agencies, according to a BPD news release.
BPD’s COVID-19 resource team can be reached for any questions regarding service protocols at Covid19response@bakersfieldpd.us.
