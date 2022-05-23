 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public's help to ID suspect

Bakersfield Police Department officers are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting that took place at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue. 

BPD officials reported that two men were denied entry into the venue around 2 a.m. Sunday, after they declined to be searched for weapons by security.

One of the men then produced a handgun and fired several times into a window of the occupied business. The suspect is described as a Black man 20 to 23 years old with a medium build.

Less than 15 minutes after the shooting, two men were taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds via private transportation. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

