BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

Dwayne Johnson Jr.

Dwayne Johnson Jr. is described as a Black boy, 12 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “Drillers” logo and blue shorts. 

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who has been reporting missing.

Dwayne Johnson Jr. was last seen at approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 28th Street. Johnson Jr. is considered at risk due to his age. 

