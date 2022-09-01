BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who has been reporting missing.
Dwayne Johnson Jr. was last seen at approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 28th Street. Johnson Jr. is considered at risk due to his age.
He is described as a Black boy, 12 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “Drillers” logo and blue shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson Jr.’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.